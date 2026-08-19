McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover
McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of country and gospel music with Jae L. & Crossover and special guest performers Sept. 19 at 7. p.m. Experience outstanding live entertainment in the historic, family- friendly atmosphere of the McSwain Theatre right in downtown Ada, where great music, lasting memories and a night of fun await audiences of all ages.
McSwain Theatre
$15 - Regular, $13 - Senior and $10 - Child
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
McSwain Theatre
5803328108
savannah.weems@chickasaw.net
McSwain Theatre
130 West Main StreetAda, Oklahoma 74820
580-332-8108
boxoffice@mcswaintheatre.com