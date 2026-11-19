Ring in the New Year with cherished memories at the McSwain Theatre! Settle in as Jae L. & Crossover electrify the stage with a power-packed New Year’s show Dec. 31! Our talented house band will take us through a wonderful musical journey across the ages alongside amazing special guests. Spend your evening surrounded by crowd-pleasing country music, classic rock and gospel. It is the perfect way to bid farewell to the old year and celebrate what is to come.

Join us for a feel-good, rhythm-filled party that will have you smiling for weeks to come. Happy New Year from our McSwain family to yours! Purchase your tickets now at McSwainTheatre.com or call the box office at (580) 332-8108.