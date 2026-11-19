McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover NYE show
McSwain Theatre Showcase featuring Jae L. & Crossover NYE show
Ring in the New Year with cherished memories at the McSwain Theatre! Settle in as Jae L. & Crossover electrify the stage with a power-packed New Year’s show Dec. 31! Our talented house band will take us through a wonderful musical journey across the ages alongside amazing special guests. Spend your evening surrounded by crowd-pleasing country music, classic rock and gospel. It is the perfect way to bid farewell to the old year and celebrate what is to come.
Join us for a feel-good, rhythm-filled party that will have you smiling for weeks to come. Happy New Year from our McSwain family to yours! Purchase your tickets now at McSwainTheatre.com or call the box office at (580) 332-8108.
McSwain Theatre
$15 - Regular, $13 - Senior and $10 - Child
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
McSwain Theatre
5803328108
savannah.weems@chickasaw.net
McSwain Theatre
130 West Main StreetAda, Oklahoma 74820
580-332-8108
boxoffice@mcswaintheatre.com