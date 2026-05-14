© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Memorial Day - Historical Brass Band Performance

Memorial Day - Historical Brass Band Performance

Hear the Edmond Memorial Historical Brass Band perform a selection of Civil War-era music this Memorial Day at the Edmond History Museum. Using period-appropriate instruments, the band is composed of students and has the unique distinction of being the only high-school level Civil War band in the country. The ensemble will perform a period-appropriate selection that tells the story of President Abraham Lincoln and the history of Memorial Day.

Edmond History Museum
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Mon, 25 May 2026

Event Supported By

Edmond History Museum
(405) 340-0078
INFO@EDMONDHISTORY.ORG
https://www.edmondhistory.org
Edmond History Museum
431 S Blvd
Edmond, Oklahoma 73034
(405) 340-0078
INFO@EDMONDHISTORY.ORG
https://www.edmondhistory.org