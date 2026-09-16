Metal Shop
Metal Shop
A high-energy evening of live music and art making. The night opens with a live aluminum pour courtesy of the sculpture clubs from OU and ECU. Then head inside, where local bands Bugnog and friends will rock you into orbit as local artists Chris Johnson and Barry Zimmerman create 2-D works that astonish and delight. Lazy Circles will have the taps flowing all night.
Lazy Circles Brewing
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Lazy Circles Brewing
422 E. Main St.Norman, Oklahoma 73071
(405) 310-5364