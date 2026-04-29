Micah Wesley: Solo Exhibition

This solo exhibition brings the paintings of Micah Wesley to Uncanny Art House for an opening reception during Norman's monthly 2nd Friday Art Walk. The exhibition arrives on the heels of Wesley's feature in First American Art Magazine (No. 50, Spring 2026).

Wesley's work sits at the intersection of identity, memory, and narrative. Drawing from his Mvskoke and Kiowa heritage and his experience as a tribal member living in urban Oklahoma, his paintings do not offer easy resolutions. They remember and reckon at once, holding the weight of displaced histories alongside a hard-won sense of personal agency. "You control your narrative," Wesley has said. "That's something I feel like it's really important to me now, even in life."

Working primarily in acrylic, and sometimes oil or enamel over gesso on canvas, Wesley builds images of striking two dimensionality, bold color tension, and unmistakable visual authority. His practice extends the Flatstyle tradition rooted in Jerome Tiger and the Bacone and Studio schools while pressing well beyond those boundaries into something entirely his own.

The work is both confrontational and generous. Viewers are invited not just to look, but to consider the narratives they have inherited, and how those narratives might be reshaped.

LOWBROW LOVE

Beyond painting, Wesley maintains a creative practice that extends into electronic music under the persona DJ Werewulf, drawing from goth nuwave, electronic, and synthwave. The opening of the exhibition will feature a DJ set from La Fantasma of Dos Lo Bos, a collaboration between Micah and Jasmin that hosts a monthly Goth Night at the Opolis and other dance events around the Oklahoma City metro.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Micah Wesley is a painter based in Norman, Oklahoma, and a member of the Mvskoke and Kiowa nations. He holds an MFA in painting from the University of Oklahoma and a BFA from the Institute of American Indian Arts. His work has been featured in First American Art Magazine and is available through his website, Wulfbrand.com.

Wesley comes from a lineage of artists. His father, Tillier Wesley Jr., was a Muscogee Creek painter whose persistence in the face of an indifferent market shaped Micah's understanding of what it means to make uncompromising work.

ABOUT UNCANNY ART HOUSE

Located in the heart of Norman, Oklahoma, Uncanny Art House is a multidisciplinary art space focused on creating accessible, immersive experiences for artists and audiences alike. Through exhibitions, workshops, and public programs, the gallery fosters connection, curiosity, and creative exploration.