Michael Carbonaro is a multifaceted entertainer known for his exceptional skills as a magician, actor, and television personality. He gained widespread recognition through his hit series “The Carbonaro Effect,” where he showcases his unique blend of magic and comedy by pulling off elaborate pranks on unsuspecting members of the public. His charismatic stage presence and quick wit have made him a beloved figure in the world of entertainment.

Catch him LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on December 10th!