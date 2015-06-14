Micro Opera Festival
Micro Opera Festival
Featuring the world premieres of four new micro-operas by Oklahoma composers, OK City Opera’s Micro Opera Festival showcases bold new musical storytelling. Perfect for fans of musical theatre, contemporary art, or innovative live performance!
These original works explore the highs and lows of speed dating, love rekindled at a Scrabble tournament in Austin, Texas, a narcissistic spider and her wary prey, and a son honoring his mother’s memory through a cherished soup recipe.
Brought to life by professional Oklahoman performers, join us for this rare opportunity and be the first audience to experience these musical stories!
OPERAS
In the Room Women Come and Go, Talking of Michelangelo - Gregory Hoepfner
Scrabble: the Opera - Rebecca Jolley
Charlatan's Web - Taylor Roland
Family Recipe - Kiegan Ryan
June 14 & 15 at 7pm
General Admission Tickets: $30
The Jazz Lab at UCO
100 E 5th St, Edmond, OK 73034