Featuring the world premieres of four new micro-operas by Oklahoma composers, OK City Opera’s Micro Opera Festival showcases bold new musical storytelling. Perfect for fans of musical theatre, contemporary art, or innovative live performance!

These original works explore the highs and lows of speed dating, love rekindled at a Scrabble tournament in Austin, Texas, a narcissistic spider and her wary prey, and a son honoring his mother’s memory through a cherished soup recipe.

Brought to life by professional Oklahoman performers, join us for this rare opportunity and be the first audience to experience these musical stories!

OPERAS

In the Room Women Come and Go, Talking of Michelangelo - Gregory Hoepfner

Scrabble: the Opera - Rebecca Jolley

Charlatan's Web - Taylor Roland

Family Recipe - Kiegan Ryan

June 14 & 15 at 7pm

General Admission Tickets: $30

The Jazz Lab at UCO

100 E 5th St, Edmond, OK 73034