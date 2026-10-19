Mojobrookzz: Outta Pocket Tour - 2nd Show Added
Mojobrookzz: Outta Pocket Tour - 2nd Show Added
Incase you missed getting tickets to the first night for Mojo Brookzz, here is your chance to attend the 2nd show added to Oklahoma City! Catch him LIVE at The Criterion on November 19!
The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
Mojo Brookzz
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500