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Mojobrookzz: Outta Pocket Tour - 2nd Show Added

Mojobrookzz: Outta Pocket Tour - 2nd Show Added

Incase you missed getting tickets to the first night for Mojo Brookzz, here is your chance to attend the 2nd show added to Oklahoma City! Catch him LIVE at The Criterion on November 19!

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Mojo Brookzz
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/