Every autumn, hundreds of thousands of monarch butterflies embark on an incredible, multi-generational journey from Canada, traveling through Oklahoma on their way to Mexico. They fly over our city streets, through our parks and even visit our yards! Monarch populations have tragically and sharply declined since the 1990s. Many efforts are being made to support the survival of these beloved butterflies, including tagging.

Monarch tagging is utilized to track monarch flight pathways, survival rates, identify critical habitat, and more. Tagging is a simple way we can work together as a community to contribute crucial data to the teams of people working to protect our flying friends.

Edmond Urban Forestry and Okies for Monarchs invite you to join a hands-on community science event in which you can play an active role in helping save this magnificent species! Dr. Emily Geest, ecologist and butterfly conservationist, will be sharing her knowledge as well. Join us for an afternoon of learning and monarch tagging.