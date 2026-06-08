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Moonlit Massacre: Author Talk & Book Signing with Oklahoma City Councilman James Cooper

Moonlit Massacre: Author Talk & Book Signing with Oklahoma City Councilman James Cooper

Ward 2 City Councilman, James Cooper, will be at the Capitol Hill Library on Monday, June 15, 2026 to discuss his Oklahoma Best Seller debut novel "Moonlit Massacre"

There will be a drawing for free copies of his book!

Light refreshment served!

Capitol Hill Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Capitol Hill Library
(405) 634-6308
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org
metrolibrary.org

Artist Group Info

James Cooper
stephanie.tucker@metrolibrary.org
https://www.jfcauthor.com/
Capitol Hill Library
327 SW 27th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73109
405-634-6308