Moonlit Massacre: Author Talk & Book Signing with Oklahoma City Councilman James Cooper
Moonlit Massacre: Author Talk & Book Signing with Oklahoma City Councilman James Cooper
Ward 2 City Councilman, James Cooper, will be at the Capitol Hill Library on Monday, June 15, 2026 to discuss his Oklahoma Best Seller debut novel "Moonlit Massacre"
There will be a drawing for free copies of his book!
Light refreshment served!
Capitol Hill Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Capitol Hill Library
(405) 634-6308
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org
Artist Group Info
James Cooper
stephanie.tucker@metrolibrary.org
Capitol Hill Library
327 SW 27th StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73109
405-634-6308