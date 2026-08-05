Moth Night
Moth Night
Join this free, interactive program as guest expert Zach Dufran shares his specialized light panels to attract an array of nocturnal insects for us to observe.
We will be learning some basic information about iNaturalist, and our discoveries from this program will be added to this year's Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz project on iNaturalist, which is part of a nationwide effort to learn about and support our wildlife.
Bickham-Rudkin Park
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Edmond Urban Forestry
405-359-4759
Artist Group Info
Edmond Urban Forestry
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov
Bickham-Rudkin Park
E. 33rd Street and Rankin TerraceEdmond, Oklahoma 73013
4052167635
amanda.thomas@edmondok.gov