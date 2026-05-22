Take an evening stroll and discover the fascinating world of nighttime pollinators. As the sun sets, a whole new group of insects comes to life, moths, beetles, and other night-active species that play an important role in pollinating plants. Local expert Zach DuFran will teach us about moths, why they matter, and how we can help support them in our own landscapes.

The moth walk will start at 8:45 PM at the Ruby Grant Park 36th Ave NW playground parking lot. This is one of the City of Norman's Pollinator Week activities.