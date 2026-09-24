Movie Night at Mollie's: The Wizard of Oz

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and join us for an evening under the stars as we screen The Wizard of Oz.

General Admission: $10/person, Kids 3 & under are free! Doors open at 6:30pm - come early to grab a good spot for the movie! Ticket includes free popcorn, hot cocoa, cider and a themed craft.

VIP Experience: $25/person, Kids 3 & under are free! Doors open at 5:30pm for VIPs! VIP Experience includes everything included in General Admission PLUS a boxed dinner (sandwich, chips, and a cookie), a self-guided tour of the Farm, and meet & greets with our animals.

Friends of the Farm receive discounts and/or free tickets depending on their level of giving.