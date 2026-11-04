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NAACP Oklahoma State Conference 113th Annual Convention

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NAACP Oklahoma State Conference 113th Annual Convention

113th Annual Conference will run Nov. 6-7, with the main program occurring on Saturday, November 7 from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM. It will feature a panel on Justice Reform in Oklahoma as well as Information about NAACP generally.

Oklahoma City Community College Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater
$35
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

NAACP Oklahoma Conference of Branches

Artist Group Info

NAACP OK State Conference
naacpoklahoma@gmail.com
naacpok.org
Oklahoma City Community College Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater
7777 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73159
https://occc.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx