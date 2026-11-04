NAACP Oklahoma State Conference 113th Annual Convention
NAACP Oklahoma State Conference 113th Annual Convention
113th Annual Conference will run Nov. 6-7, with the main program occurring on Saturday, November 7 from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM. It will feature a panel on Justice Reform in Oklahoma as well as Information about NAACP generally.
Oklahoma City Community College Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater
$35
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NAACP Oklahoma Conference of Branches
Artist Group Info
NAACP OK State Conference
naacpoklahoma@gmail.com
Oklahoma City Community College Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater
7777 S May AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73159