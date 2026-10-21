Native Fashion & Film Festival
Native Fashion & Film Festival
Choctaw Landing will host its first Native Fashion & Film Festival, celebrating Native American culture through fashion, film, music and dance.
Enjoy a day of history and culture, with traditional hymns sung by Choctaw seniors and Fancy Dance demonstrations.
The Fashion Show will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with the designers. From 6 to 7 p.m., enjoy the Film Showcase, which will spotlight the work of Indigenous filmmakers.
From traditional performances to contemporary fashion and film, the
festival offers an opportunity to experience Native American culture, creativity and storytelling in many forms.
Choctaw Landing
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Choctaw Landing
5807407308
publicrelations@choctawnation.com
Artist Group Info
sdhuggins@choctawnation.com
Choctaw Landing
272 N. State Highway 259AHochatown, Oklahoma 74728
5804942237
publicrelations@choctawnation.com