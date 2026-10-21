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Native Fashion & Film Festival

Native Fashion & Film Festival

Choctaw Landing will host its first Native Fashion & Film Festival, celebrating Native American culture through fashion, film, music and dance.

Enjoy a day of history and culture, with traditional hymns sung by Choctaw seniors and Fancy Dance demonstrations.

The Fashion Show will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with the designers. From 6 to 7 p.m., enjoy the Film Showcase, which will spotlight the work of Indigenous filmmakers.

From traditional performances to contemporary fashion and film, the
festival offers an opportunity to experience Native American culture, creativity and storytelling in many forms.

Choctaw Landing
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Choctaw Landing
5807407308
publicrelations@choctawnation.com
https://choctawlanding.com/

Artist Group Info

sdhuggins@choctawnation.com
Choctaw Landing
272 N. State Highway 259A
Hochatown, Oklahoma 74728
5804942237
publicrelations@choctawnation.com
https://choctawlanding.com/