Choctaw Landing will host its first Native Fashion & Film Festival, celebrating Native American culture through fashion, film, music and dance.

Enjoy a day of history and culture, with traditional hymns sung by Choctaw seniors and Fancy Dance demonstrations.

The Fashion Show will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with the designers. From 6 to 7 p.m., enjoy the Film Showcase, which will spotlight the work of Indigenous filmmakers.

From traditional performances to contemporary fashion and film, the

festival offers an opportunity to experience Native American culture, creativity and storytelling in many forms.

