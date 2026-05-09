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NBA Playoffs Watch Party - 05.09.26

NBA Playoffs Watch Party - 05.09.26

Join us for an exhilarating NBA Playoffs Watch Party, where basketball fans unite to celebrate the most thrilling moments of the postseason! Experience the excitement on our big screens as we showcase the high-stakes matchups, from nail-biting buzzer-beaters to intense rivalries.

Our venue will offer a vibrant atmosphere filled with fellow enthusiasts, delicious food, and refreshing beverages to keep your spirits high throughout the games. Don’t miss out on special promotions and giveaways that will make your experience even more memorable!

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a fun night out, our NBA Playoffs Watch Party is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the action. Gather your friends and cheer on your favorite teams as they battle for glory!

The Criterion
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
www.criterionokc.com
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
criterionokc.com