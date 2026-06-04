Neighborhood Arts: Inspyral Circus “Hooplahoma”

Join performance artist Chelsea Parks in this interactive program all about unearthing the key to her amazing circus skills. Dig into the secrets of the hoop, explore the art of using your mistakes to learn, and be inspired to embark on your own adventures by the time the show is over.

Disclaimer(s)

Be Advised: This program may be photographed and/or videotaped for publicity purposes.

By Attending, you consent: To the use of your voice and likeness in future publicity uses that contain content from this event. If you do not wish to be on camera, please let us know.

For more information visit our Photography & Video Disclaimer