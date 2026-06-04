Neighborhood Arts: Lyric Theatre – Alice in Wonderland

Tumble down the rabbit hole into a world of wonder with this lively play, perfect for families and young dreamers. This joyful performance, based on Lewis Carroll's classic story and presented by the students of the Lyric Academy, celebrates imagination, friendship, and courage. Follow Alice, the White Rabbit, and all the beloved characters as they solve silly riddles, navigate the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, and discover that curiosity can lead to the most magical adventures of all.

Disclaimer(s)

Be Advised: This program may be photographed and/or videotaped for publicity purposes.

By Attending, you consent: To the use of your voice and likeness in future publicity uses that contain content from this event. If you do not wish to be on camera, please let us know.

For more information visit our Photography & Video Disclaimer