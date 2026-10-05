Nights on 9th
Nights on 9th
Start your spooky season with Nights on 9th, when your friends on 9th Street will offer surprises to discover in our pocket of Automobile Alley!
On Saturday, October 24th from 5-8pm, we invite you to trick-or-treat with the 9th Street businesses while enjoying live music and special promotions throughout the neighborhood! All ages welcome!
Trunk-or-Treat on 9th Street with classic cars from South Side Sleds in the Iguana Mexican Grill parking lot, alongside a live DJ with karaoke and a costume contest (with prizes!) at 6:30pm.
Show up in costume at Factory Obscura for $2 off Mix-Tape tickets! Plus, trick-or-treating on the front porch with live outdoor theremin performance by Maggie Abel with Oklahoma Theremin Society.
Still need your last-minute costume ideas? Become an “instant princess” at Patted, where every in-store purchase comes with a free tiara (while supplies last)! Plus, trick-or-treat for pink candy.
At S&B’s Burger Joint, catch a fall-themed pop-up cocktail menu and special fall-flavored milkshake. All kids in costume eat for $1.99 with purchase of an adult entree! Shop pop-up vendors outdoors while you trick-or-treat and enjoy the Halloween vibes.
Nashbird will be all decked out for Halloween, plus kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree.
Paint a pumpkin and trick-or-treat at Created and Found! (Stop by nearby neighbors Urbane for an indoor pumpkin patch.)
The Floating Bookshop open until 8pm with trick-or-treating!
Have some frightening fun with Baker Street Escapes Dead Man’s Crossing Haunted Attraction, open 7-11pm!