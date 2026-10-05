Start your spooky season with Nights on 9th, when your friends on 9th Street will offer surprises to discover in our pocket of Automobile Alley!

On Saturday, October 24th from 5-8pm, we invite you to trick-or-treat with the 9th Street businesses while enjoying live music and special promotions throughout the neighborhood! All ages welcome!

Trunk-or-Treat on 9th Street with classic cars from South Side Sleds in the Iguana Mexican Grill parking lot, alongside a live DJ with karaoke and a costume contest (with prizes!) at 6:30pm.

Show up in costume at Factory Obscura for $2 off Mix-Tape tickets! Plus, trick-or-treating on the front porch with live outdoor theremin performance by Maggie Abel with Oklahoma Theremin Society.

Still need your last-minute costume ideas? Become an “instant princess” at Patted, where every in-store purchase comes with a free tiara (while supplies last)! Plus, trick-or-treat for pink candy.

At S&B’s Burger Joint, catch a fall-themed pop-up cocktail menu and special fall-flavored milkshake. All kids in costume eat for $1.99 with purchase of an adult entree! Shop pop-up vendors outdoors while you trick-or-treat and enjoy the Halloween vibes.

Nashbird will be all decked out for Halloween, plus kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree.

Paint a pumpkin and trick-or-treat at Created and Found! (Stop by nearby neighbors Urbane for an indoor pumpkin patch.)

The Floating Bookshop open until 8pm with trick-or-treating!

Have some frightening fun with Baker Street Escapes Dead Man’s Crossing Haunted Attraction, open 7-11pm!