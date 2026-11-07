Celebrate Shop Small Saturday with your friends on 9th Street in Automobile Alley!

On Saturday, November 28th from 4-7pm, you’ll find local food, shopping, and art to make your holiday decor and gift-giving truly unique. Plus, we’ll have games, holiday treats, photo opps, and more. While you’re in the neighborhood, enjoy the Lights on Broadway holiday light displays.

NIGHTS ON 9TH : SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 4-7PM

Shop the Factory Obscura Holiday Artist Market from 1-6pm, featuring 50+ Oklahoma artists. Then stick around for a very special Future of Sound Sessions, showcasing one-night-only collaborative performances.

Fuel up at the Iguana Mexican Grill parking lot party, where you can find grab-and-go food and drinks available outdoors. The Newcastle Pom Squad will have baked goods and hot chocolate available for sale, helping them get to nationals!

Spend $25 or more at The Floating Bookshop and get a coupon for $2 off tickets to MIX-TAPE! Or, show your MIX-TAPE wristband to get 10% off your purchase.

S&B’s Burger Joint is helping to keep our neighbors warm with a Winter Warmth Drive - drop off your new or gently used coats, scarves, hats, or gloves and get a reward! Plus, you’ll find pop-up vendors, discounted gift cards, and a holiday menu including cookie shakes and specialty hot chocolates.

Nashbird will be rolling out the holiday flavors, with a menu including adult frozen hot chocolates, pumpkin pie, and more seasonal favorites.

Shop local art, custom embroidery, and vintage at Created and Found, with special guests Fatty Moon, OK Sew Co and Thready or Knot.

Find Y2K vintage at Patted, open until 6pm, where you can spend $50+ to get a free pink Patted tote!