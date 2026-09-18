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Norman Porchfest

Norman Porchfest

The 2026 Norman Porch Fest will be held 6-10 pm on Saturday, October 3rd in the Miller Historic District in downtown Norman. Porchfest pairs area residents with performers for what amounts to a sprawling live music festival held on porches and driveways throughout the Miller District.

Miller Historic District & McMichael Music
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

McMichael Music
405-360-1199
mcmichaelmusic@gmail.com
https://www.wessmcmichael.org/

Artist Group Info

Multiple Artists
davisaprilr@gmail.com
Miller Historic District & McMichael Music