Norman Porchfest
Norman Porchfest
The 2026 Norman Porch Fest will be held 6-10 pm on Saturday, October 3rd in the Miller Historic District in downtown Norman. Porchfest pairs area residents with performers for what amounts to a sprawling live music festival held on porches and driveways throughout the Miller District.
Miller Historic District & McMichael Music
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
McMichael Music
405-360-1199
mcmichaelmusic@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Multiple Artists
davisaprilr@gmail.com
Miller Historic District & McMichael Music