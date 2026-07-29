Noshville in Norman

Shine those belt buckles and dust off your cowboy boots for a one-of-a-kind fundraising party in Norman!

Join us for an unforgettable evening full of star-studded style that blends Nashville glamor with heartfelt giving. Proceeds help connect caring volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need encouragement, guidance, and the confidence to believe in themselves and their future.

Sponsorships are available and can be customized to fit the needs of your organization or business.

Honorary Chair, Rick Nagel