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November Opera Club: Verdi's Falstaff

November Opera Club: Verdi's Falstaff

November 4 & 18 – Verdi’s Falstaff
A sparkling comedy about a boastful knight whose schemes to woo two wealthy women lead to clever tricks, hilarious misunderstandings, and a memorable lesson in humility. Based on Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, Verdi’s Falstaff is an adaptation not to be missed!
Opera Club is a relaxed, welcoming way to experience some of the greatest operas ever written. Led by soprano and music educator Sarah Spurlin, each session invites participants to watch, appreciate, and discuss the opera in a low-pressure environment. No prior opera knowledge required! Drop in whenever you are available, no registration required.
Think of it like book club… but with glorious music, fabulous costumes, and the occasional dramatic death scene.
Learn more:: https://www.cimarronopera.org/opera-club

Norman Adult Wellness and Education Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Cimarron Opera Company
natasha@cimarronopera.org
https://www.cimarronopera.org/

Artist Group Info

alex@cimarronopera.org
Norman Adult Wellness and Education Center
602 N Findlay Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73071
4054703285
ginger@healthylivingnorman.com
www.healthylivingnorman.com