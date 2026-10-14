OCU Homecoming: “The One Where They Had Homecoming”

Oklahoma City University’s homecoming celebration will include events that are free to the public, including:

• 11 a.m. – parade around the perimeter of campus

• 12:30-2 p.m. – tailgate celebration inside the Freede Wellness and Activity Center

• 2 p.m. – Stars women’s basketball game (vs. Haskell Indian Nations University)

This year’s theme, “The One Where They Had Homecoming,” is based on the hit TV show “Friends” and the culture of New York City. Think Times Square lights, Broadway marquees, the NYC skyline, yellow cabs and subway signs.