OCU Performing Arts: Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates! The Penzance Musical”
OCU Performing Arts: Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates! The Penzance Musical”
This spirited and creative adaptation of Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved operetta moves the swashbuckling comedy from Penzance to New Orleans. Featuring jazz inflections, fresh orchestrations, a hapless band of pirates, and a tongue-twisted modern Major-General, this 2025 Tony Award nominee for Best Revival of a Musical reimagines the British classic for a new generation.
Oklahoma City University
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
Oklahoma City University School of Theater
405-208-5000
Oklahoma City University
2501 N. BlackwelderOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106