OKC – OK Monarch Conservation Action Plan Kickoff Celebration!

🤠🦋 Giddy up monarch fans! It’s time to lasso your sidekicks and come party with us! Our great state is getting a new roadmap for monarch and pollinator conservation in Oklahoma. Join us as we kickoff and celebrate a new version of Oklahoma’s Monarch Conservation Action Plan!

What is the Action Plan? We thought you’d never ask! It’s our north star, our strategic plan designed to help save the monarchs from further decline and was developed by the Oklahoma Monarch and Pollinator Collaborative (one of our shining star programs) in collaboration with more than 60 amazing partners over the past two years. The Action Plan will create more resources for the public, more pollinator conservation partnerships and result in more high-quality monarch habitat throughout the state. Yeehaw!

This is such a big deal that we are celebrating not just once, but twice! We are bringing the party to OKC at Anthem Brewing Company on August 23 and then to Tulsa at Heirloom Rustic Ales on August 30.

More than 100 passionate pollinator enthusiasts have invested their time and energy into developing this strategic plan and we want to celebrate their hard work, commemorate the launch and celebrate the future successes to come from its multi-year collaborative implementation.

🎉 This party will bring the new Action Plan to life with opportunities for all ages to connect, learn, and have fun.

ALL WINGS ON DECK!

💫 Take a tour of the new plan by playing the interactive Pollinator Conservation Roadmap game. 🙌 Complete your tour and get entered to win prizes!

🌼 Snag some native plants for your garden from Blue House Urban Farm and Lia’s Garden at Commonwealth.

🦋 Check out our new monarch and milkweed merchandise.

🏆 Hoot and holler for our superstar conservation partners as we honor them with much deserved awards.

👋 Bid on the silent auction featuring handcrafted treasures from artisans in Michoacán, Mexico plus, behind the scenes experiences at our local zoos and breweries.

💰 Participate in the 50/50 caterpillar CASH raffle.

🍻 Enjoy a tasty bite to eat from local food trucks and refresh with ice cold, local beer on tap!

🎨 Get festive with pollinator themed face painting.

✌️ Design your own antennae at our DIY antennae station.

🖍️ Color your own “Save the Monarchs” License Plate.

🧡 So round up your sidekicks and put on your party hats. 🥳 Let’s CELEBRATE progress, partnership and the next chapter of pollinator conservation in Oklahoma!

About the Action Plan + Meet Our Partners

Howdy partner! We love your commitment to understanding what this party is all about! Explaining strategic plans isn’t so easy or shall we say…alluring? They’re complex, lengthy and involved. But you’re here… so let’s go! Click this handy link for an in-depth understanding of what on earth this Action Plan is all about. While you’re there, check out all the amazing partners who have contributed to this monumental occasion!