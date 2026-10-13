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OKC Philharmonic Orchestra presents: Music to Die For

OKC Philharmonic Orchestra presents: Music to Die For

This October, make your way to Civic Center Music Hall for OKC Philharmonic's "Music to Die For" concert. This evening of haunting orchestral music will include cinematic suspense as well as Broadway vocals. Don't miss this immersive concert in Oklahoma City this Halloween season.

Civic Center Music Hall
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Civic Center Music Hall
201 N Walker Ave.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 594-8300
https://www.okcciviccenter.com/