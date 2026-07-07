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Oklahoma City Ballet Presents: Dance Day

Oklahoma City Ballet Presents: Dance Day

Join us for a vibrant celebration of all dance styles at Oklahoma City Ballet’s iconic Susan E. Brackett Dance Center. This FREE, all-ages community event is proudly supported by a grant from OK Let's Dance, an initiative of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.
Designed to be fun and casual, Dance Day invites you to drop in at your leisure to watch live performances or participate in a variety of classes!

Oklahoma City Ballet
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma City Ballet
405-848-8637
info@okcballet.com
https://www.okcballet.org/
Oklahoma City Ballet
6800 N Classen Blvd
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73116
(405) 843-9898
https://www.okcballet.org/dance-day/