Oklahoma City Ballet Presents: Dance Day
Oklahoma City Ballet Presents: Dance Day
Join us for a vibrant celebration of all dance styles at Oklahoma City Ballet’s iconic Susan E. Brackett Dance Center. This FREE, all-ages community event is proudly supported by a grant from OK Let's Dance, an initiative of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.
Designed to be fun and casual, Dance Day invites you to drop in at your leisure to watch live performances or participate in a variety of classes!
Oklahoma City Ballet
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma City Ballet
405-848-8637
info@okcballet.com
Oklahoma City Ballet
6800 N Classen BlvdOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73116
(405) 843-9898