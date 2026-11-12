The 25th annual Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival takes place Thursday, November 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mickey Mantle Plaza at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The free, family-friendly event includes photos with Santa, face painting, live entertainment, holiday activities and treats from downtown businesses.

Mayor David Holt will lead the countdown to light the Bricktown Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. The tree will remain on display through New Year's Day.