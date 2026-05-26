Oklahoma City Zoo Read For Adventure

Celebrating its 10th year, Read for Adventure continues to provide a unique opportunity for Oklahomans to spend time together through reading and visiting the Oklahoma City Zoo for free. New with this season, Read for Adventure will feature nearly 30 animal and nature themed books for card holders to check out and enjoy! When these books are returned to any participating library, card holders will receive a voucher redeemable for free general admission to the OKC Zoo for up to four people (child, adult, or senior). Expanding the program’s book options not only increases program participation but sparks young readers’ curiosity for new stories. To date, more than 100,000 Oklahomans have participated in Read for Adventure and been able to experience the Zoo at no cost. For additional details about Read for Adventure, including a downloadable coloring page and list of participating libraries, visit www.okczoo.org/readforadventure.