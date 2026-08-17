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Oklahoma Comic Arts Festival and Second Saturday

Oklahoma Comic Arts Festival and Second Saturday

Join Oklahoma Contemporary and the Oklahoma Comic Arts Foundation to celebrate the magic of comics! Meet professional comics creators from across the state and across the country, and learn how to create your own comics through hands-on workshops and programs led by local creative professionals. Visit the vendor hall to to discover (and buy!) comics, graphic novels, prints, posters, original art, and more! This event is free and open to the public.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/ocaf

Oklahoma Contemporary
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
http://www.okcontemp.org