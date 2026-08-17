Oklahoma Comic Arts Festival and Second Saturday

Join Oklahoma Contemporary and the Oklahoma Comic Arts Foundation to celebrate the magic of comics! Meet professional comics creators from across the state and across the country, and learn how to create your own comics through hands-on workshops and programs led by local creative professionals. Visit the vendor hall to to discover (and buy!) comics, graphic novels, prints, posters, original art, and more! This event is free and open to the public.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/ocaf