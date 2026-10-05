Oklahoma Compost Conference
Oklahoma Compost Conference
Join composters, sustainability advocates, community leaders, and industry professionals from across Oklahoma on Nov. 5th at the Chandler Park Community Center in Tulsa. Topics on the agenda include a panel of Tribal EPA Managers, composting at schools, mycelium composting, biochar, and more.
Chandler Park Community Center
30 - 100
08:00 AM - 04:45 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Compost and Sustainability Association (OCASA)
compostfairyy@gmail.com
Chandler Park Community Center
6500 W 21st StTulsa, Oklahoma 74107