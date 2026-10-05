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Oklahoma Compost Conference

Oklahoma Compost Conference

Join composters, sustainability advocates, community leaders, and industry professionals from across Oklahoma on Nov. 5th at the Chandler Park Community Center in Tulsa. Topics on the agenda include a panel of Tribal EPA Managers, composting at schools, mycelium composting, biochar, and more.

Chandler Park Community Center
30 - 100
08:00 AM - 04:45 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Oklahoma Compost and Sustainability Association (OCASA)
compostfairyy@gmail.com
https://www.okcompostconference.org/
Chandler Park Community Center
6500 W 21st St
Tulsa, Oklahoma 74107