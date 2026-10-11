Oklahoma Festival Ballet

Artistic Director: Glenn Edgerton

Repertoire: Symphony in C 1st Movement— George Balanchine (Staged by Colleen Neary)

Allegria — Michael Bearden

Fantasie-Impromptu — Boyko Dossev

Sarabande (excerpt) — Jiří Kylián (Staged by Glenn Edgerton)

Falling Angels — Jiří Kylián (Staged by Glenn Edgerton)

Immerse yourself in a stunning collection of classic and contemporary ballets, featuring choreography by icons George Balanchine and Jiří Kylián, as well as faculty choreographers Boyko Dossev and Michael Bearden. The production will blend live music, beautiful design, and expressive movement into a complete evening celebrating the art of dance.