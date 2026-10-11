Oklahoma Festival Ballet
Oklahoma Festival Ballet
Artistic Director: Glenn Edgerton
Repertoire: Symphony in C 1st Movement— George Balanchine (Staged by Colleen Neary)
Allegria — Michael Bearden
Fantasie-Impromptu — Boyko Dossev
Sarabande (excerpt) — Jiří Kylián (Staged by Glenn Edgerton)
Falling Angels — Jiří Kylián (Staged by Glenn Edgerton)
Immerse yourself in a stunning collection of classic and contemporary ballets, featuring choreography by icons George Balanchine and Jiří Kylián, as well as faculty choreographers Boyko Dossev and Michael Bearden. The production will blend live music, beautiful design, and expressive movement into a complete evening celebrating the art of dance.
Elsie C. Brackett Theatre
$12 - $34
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
OU University Theatre
(405) 325-4101
sbent@ou.edu
Elsie C. Brackett Theatre
563 Elm Ave. (Inside the Fred Jones Fine Arts Center)Norman, Oklahoma 73019