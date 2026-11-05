The Oklahoma Folklife Festival at the Oklahoma History Center will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

This festival aims to engage visitors by providing opportunities to experience diverse cultures and traditions. Visitors will be encouraged to participate in various activities rather than just observe. The festival’s objectives include sparking curiosity, facilitating intercultural exchange, creating participatory experiences, and collaborating with cultural practitioners, communities, and heritage professionals. The event will primarily take place indoors, and admission will be free for the public.