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Oklahoma, Freedom and Promise Of A New Day: A Juneteenth Panel

Oklahoma, Freedom and Promise Of A New Day: A Juneteenth Panel

The Oklahoma Historical Society is hosting an educational discussion to commemorate Juneteenth and discuss its effect in shaping Oklahoma. ‘Oklahoma, Freedom and Promise Of A New Day’ features three panelists who will discuss the history of Freedmen in Indian Territory, providing context to contemporary debates surrounding tribal citizenship today.
Panelists include: Marilyn Vann, president of the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association; Dr. Carla Pratt, the Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Chair in Civil Rights and Justice in Law at the University of Oklahoma College of Law; LeEtta Osborn-Sampson, General Council Representative to the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and chief of the Caesar Bruner Band.
Eli Grayson, the host of “African and Indian Table Talk,” will moderate the discussion.
Doors to the event open at 6, and the panel will begin at 6:30.

Oklahoma History Center
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Historical Society
405-521-2491
https://www.okhistory.org
Oklahoma History Center
800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105
405-521-2491
https://www.okhistory.org