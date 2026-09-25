Oklahoma Historical Society Research Center Book Sale

Book lovers and history buffs won't want to miss the Oklahoma Historical Society's Research Center Book Sale this October. Browse through countless books on a variety of topics, including rare and out-of-print titles. Visitors may also shop for reproductions of historical posters, maps, photographs, and collectibles. Family history researchers will find several genealogical publications to add to their collection. You may also decorate your freshly replenished library with one of several framed items that will be priced at a discount during the sale.