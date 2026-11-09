© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Lyric Theatre Presents: A Christmas Carol

Oklahoma Lyric Theatre Presents: A Christmas Carol

Go on a magical journey with Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future at the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City this holiday season. Lyric Theatre's spectacular show returns with Charles Dickens' classic tale. Enjoy stunning sets, sparkling costumes and a cast of beloved characters that will get the whole family into the holiday spirit.

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 26, 2026.
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
1727 NW 16th St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
(405) 524-9310
Calendar@kgou.org
https://lyrictheatreokc.com/