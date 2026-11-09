Oklahoma Lyric Theatre Presents: A Christmas Carol
Oklahoma Lyric Theatre Presents: A Christmas Carol
Go on a magical journey with Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future at the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City this holiday season. Lyric Theatre's spectacular show returns with Charles Dickens' classic tale. Enjoy stunning sets, sparkling costumes and a cast of beloved characters that will get the whole family into the holiday spirit.
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 26, 2026.
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
1727 NW 16th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
(405) 524-9310
Calendar@kgou.org