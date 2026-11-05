Oklahoma Youth Sing Winter Concert
Oklahoma Youth Sing Winter Concert
Oklahoma Youth Sing! opens its 2026–2027 season with Lead with Love, a concert featuring our young singers and music centered on love, connection, and community. Through song, our singers will explore the power of using their voices to encourage, uplift, and inspire others.
Join us as we begin a new season of music-making and celebrate the joy of young people raising their voices together. Music lovers of all ages are welcome, and admission is free.
Sharp Concert Hall - Catlett Music Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Youth Sing
4056152095
oklahomayouthsing@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
johnniemargaret@ou.edu
Sharp Concert Hall - Catlett Music Center
500 W Boyd St.Norman, Oklahoma 73019
405-325-4101