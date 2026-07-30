One Night in Memphis®, created and directed by John Mueller, is the critically acclaimed tribute celebrating the legendary music of Sun Records icons Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley. Starring former cast members of the Broadway smash hit Million-Dollar Quartet, this electrifying production brings the spirit of early rock and roll roaring back to life.

Audiences are treated to more than 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel, and classic 1950s rock and roll performed live by an exceptional cast of musicians and entertainers. The San Francisco Examiner calls it “An Amazing Show!”

With a long history of sold-out performances, rave reviews, and a loyal fan base nationwide, One Night in Memphis® delivers an unforgettable evening of music that defined a generation.

Experience the energy, excitement, and timeless songs of true American music as these legendary artists come alive on stage. From heartfelt ballads to high-octane rockabilly hits, this show is guaranteed to have audiences clapping, singing, and rocking along all night long. There’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on!