One Work, Many Voices: I Refuse to be Invisible
One Work, Many Voices: I Refuse to be Invisible
The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is hosting another session of One Work, Many Voices, a conversation-based gallery program exploring how different perspectives can shape the way people interpret and experience a work of art.
The discussion will focus on I Refuse to be Invisible by artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby, with guest speakers Suzanne Thomas, an artist and Rose State College professor, and Tahnee Francis, chef and owner of Naija Wife Kitchen.
They will discuss themes of identity, culture, memory and belonging while inviting audience participation. Following the discussion, guests can sample Nigerian cuisine prepared by Francis.
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
405-236-3100
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
415 Couch Dr.Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 236-3100
bweintz@okcmoa.com