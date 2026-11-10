One Work, Many Voices: I Refuse to be Invisible

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is hosting another session of One Work, Many Voices, a conversation-based gallery program exploring how different perspectives can shape the way people interpret and experience a work of art.

The discussion will focus on I Refuse to be Invisible by artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby, with guest speakers Suzanne Thomas, an artist and Rose State College professor, and Tahnee Francis, chef and owner of Naija Wife Kitchen.

They will discuss themes of identity, culture, memory and belonging while inviting audience participation. Following the discussion, guests can sample Nigerian cuisine prepared by Francis.