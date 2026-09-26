OU Symphony Orchestra Concert: Made In America - Oct 1st at 8 pm
OU Symphony Orchestra Concert: Made In America - Oct 1st at 8 pm
Sutton Concert Series: OU Symphony Orchestra celebrates the incredible variety of American music! Concert program includes works by Leonard Bernstein - "Glitter and Be Gay", Louis Moreau Gottschalk - Symphony No. 1, "A Night in the Tropics," and Florence Price - "Symphony No. 3."
Tickets are $9
For tickets, call 405-325-4101 or purchase at the door.
Sharp Concert Hall - Catlett Music Center
$9
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
OU School Of Music
(405) 325-2081
oumusic@ou.edu
Artist Group Info
OU Symphony Orchestra
Sharp Concert Hall - Catlett Music Center
500 W Boyd St.Norman, Oklahoma 73019
405-325-4101