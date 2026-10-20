OU Symphony Orchestra Concert: Mysteries on Land and Sea - October 26 at 8 pm
OU Symphony Orchestra Concert: Mysteries on Land and Sea - October 26 at 8 pm
Sutton Series: OU Symphony Orchestra plays Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 3, Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos, Dukas' Fanfare from La Peri, Ligeti's Mysteries of the Macabre, and Britten's Four Sea Interludes. With guest conductor Hyery Hwang, soprano Gabrielle Salomon, and pianists Jonathan and Stephanie Shames.
Tickets are $10 at the box office, $11 if purchased online.
Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone, or online through the Fine Arts Box Office, at:
https://www.ou.edu/finearts/music/events/tickets
Fine Arts Box Office
Catlett Music Center
Monday - Friday
11:30am - 5:30pm
(405) 325-4101
Sharp Concert Hall - Catlett Music Center
$10-11
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
OU School Of Music
(405) 325-2081
oumusic@ou.edu
Artist Group Info
OU Symphony Orchestra
Sharp Concert Hall - Catlett Music Center
500 W Boyd St.Norman, Oklahoma 73019
405-325-4101