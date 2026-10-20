OU Symphony Orchestra Concert: Mysteries on Land and Sea - October 26 at 8 pm

Sutton Series: OU Symphony Orchestra plays Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 3, Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos, Dukas' Fanfare from La Peri, Ligeti's Mysteries of the Macabre, and Britten's Four Sea Interludes. With guest conductor Hyery Hwang, soprano Gabrielle Salomon, and pianists Jonathan and Stephanie Shames.

Tickets are $10 at the box office, $11 if purchased online.

Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone, or online through the Fine Arts Box Office, at:

https://www.ou.edu/finearts/music/events/tickets

Fine Arts Box Office

Catlett Music Center

Monday - Friday

11:30am - 5:30pm

(405) 325-4101