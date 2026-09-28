Outsmart the Scammers: Learn How to Spot Today's Most Common Scams

Scammers are constantly finding new ways to target individuals, families, and businesses through text messages, phone calls, email, and online fraud schemes.

Join First Liberty Bank for a free community seminar featuring Sharon Lewis, Vice President of the Fraud Division at the Oklahoma Bankers Association, and learn practical ways to recognize scams before they become costly mistakes.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into today's most common fraud threats, warning signs to watch for, and steps they can take to better protect their personal and financial information.

Topics will include:

- Identity theft and account fraud

- Phishing emails and text scams

- Social engineering tactics

- Fraud prevention best practices

- What to do if you believe you've been targeted

This event is free and open to the public.

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location: Norman Adult Wellness & Education Center (Healthy Living Norman)

Whether you're looking to protect yourself, help a family member stay informed, or learn about the latest fraud trends, this seminar will provide practical information you can use right away.

For more information or to reserve your seat, contact First Liberty Bank at (405) 561-0300.