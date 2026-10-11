PAMBE Ghana's Global Market for 2026
PAMBE Ghana's Global Market for 2026
PAMBE Ghana's Global Market opens for the 19th year in Oklahoma City. Shoppers will find unique and beautiful Fair Trade items made by artisans in developing countries. Profits from the sale are. used to maintain and support La'Angum Learning Center (LLC in Northern Ghana. LLC is PG's project of a student centered learning.
The Shoppes at Northpark
Every 8 weeks through Dec 24, 2026.
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
PAMBE Ghana
(405)210-5214
srbraden@gmail.com
The Shoppes at Northpark
12100 N May AvenueOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73156