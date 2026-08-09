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Parcels - LOVED Tour 2026

Parcels - LOVED Tour 2026

Parcels is an Australian electronic music band known for their infectious blend of disco, funk, and pop. Formed in 2014, the group quickly gained recognition for their unique sound, characterized by smooth grooves, catchy melodies, and a vibrant aesthetic. Their music is heavily influenced by the classic sounds of the late ’70s and ’80s, while seamlessly integrating modern production techniques.

Catch them LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on October 8!

Support subject to change
Door times subject to change

The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
https://criterionokc.com/

Artist Group Info

Parcels
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500
https://criterionokc.com/