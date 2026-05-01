Pioneer Library System Summer Learning Challenge Kickoff: Night at the Museum!

Celebrate this year's Summer Learning Challenge with a Night at the Museum! Join us at the

award-winning Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History for a kickoff party and

explore the world of dinosaurs and other natural treasures. All ages welcome.

Read with us and help us meet our community goal of 20 Million Minutes of Learning!

FAQs

Are all the museum galleries open during the event? Yes!

Will the Discovery Room be open? Yes!

Is it just for kids? No, all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend!

Is it just for Normanites? No, people from our entire service area are welcome!

Can I sign up for the Summer Learning Challenge there? Yes! We'll have staff to help with sign-up and demonstrate how to track points in the PLS Connect app.

