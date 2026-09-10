Podcasting 101: Concept and Planning
Podcasting 101: Concept and Planning
Interested in entering the world of podcasts and content creation?
Do you have a story to tell or expertise to share with the world?
Don't know how to start?
Join us at the Almonte Library for the start of a series on Podcasting with our STEM Librarian. You will learn what types of podcasts there are, the basic equipment and skills, and how to develop your ideas to be ready for broadcast.
Almonte Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
ryutan.lanceor@gmail.com
Almonte Library
2914 SW 59th StOklahoma city, Oklahoma 73119
(405) 606-3575
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org