Poetry Open Mic: Celebrating Every Cell, Lit Up

ABOUT THE EVENT

Uncanny Art House will host a poetry open mic on Friday, July 10, beginning at 7:30 PM, in celebration of Every Cell, Lit Up, the collaborative poetry card set from University of Oklahoma professor and poet Crag Hill and visual artist spontaneous bob (David Smith), recently named Poet Laureate of Norman. The event takes place during Norman's monthly 2nd Friday Art Walk and is free and open to the public. Sparkling refreshments and light hors d'oeuvres will be available while supplies last.

The open mic will be held within Sculpted Worlds, Uncanny Art House's current group exhibition featuring work by Nick Lillard, Chris McDaniel, Jennifer Burwell, Ken Hall, and Claire Holloway. Poets will have the opportunity to read from the People's Throne, one of the installation pieces in the show, lending a participatory dimension to both the exhibition and the evening.

Sign-ups begin at 7:00 PM. The open mic runs from 7:30 to 8:30 PM.

ABOUT EVERY CELL, LIT UP

Every Cell, Lit Up is an interactive set of 52 six-by-six-inch cards featuring five-line poems by Crag Hill, backed by visual art from spontaneous bob, all packaged in a decorative box. Made possible with the generous support of Jennifer Burwell, the collection invites readers to rearrange the poems and discover new connections between words and images rather than moving through a fixed, bound sequence. It is the first release from Norman-based poetry press Damn! Publishing.

ABOUT UNCANNY ART HOUSE

Located in the heart of Norman, Oklahoma, Uncanny Art House is a multidisciplinary art space focused on creating accessible, immersive experiences for artists and audiences alike. Through exhibitions, workshops, and public programs, the gallery fosters connection, curiosity, and creative exploration.