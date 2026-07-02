Pop-Up Nature Center: Soil Health

Ready to dig into Soil Health?

This month, we're welcoming guest expert Marcus Long from the Oklahoma Conservation Commission! He's bringing the awesome Rainfall Simulator to demonstrate the crucial impact of rainfall on different soil environments. You'll get a firsthand look at how various conditions affect soil quality, water quality, and runoff. The demonstration will begin at 6:30pm.

Beyond the demonstration, attendees can make a mud painting, enjoy our dedicated reading area with fascinating books on the topic, plus other fun, hands-on activities! There will be something for everyone.